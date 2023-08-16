'It's not evil. It's a good thing': mentor program offers money management class

The Girls Dig Deeper Initiative is hosting a money management class for teens and families

MACON, Ga. — Money management isn't the same for everyone, but everyone has to start somewhere.

The Girls Dig Deeper Initiative partnered with Bank of America to host a money management class to educate and assist those with financial literacy.

Najiva Timothee founded this mentor program to help girls in the community. She said the girls consistently asked to learn about money.

"They're making money on the side and so they're starting to ask a lot of questions about money, so I just felt that there was a need to have something like this to give them the opportunity to know more about money, have a better relationship with money, and to learn good money habits," Timothee said.

The Macon Violence Prevention program is promoting this event online. Timothee thinks the class could help prevent violence.

"A lot of crime that's happening within our young people -- it's poverty-related," Timothee said.

Mike Roberts wished someone would have helped him with managing money earlier.

"Budgeting is one of the first things I wished I learned early because once you learn it early you tend to practice it long term and even to this sometimes I'm not budgeting the way I need to," Roberts said.

He thinks it can come down to having a certain mindset.

"Money needs to be spent in a way that you're looking at things [you need] as opposed to things that you want," Timothee said.

He hopes people join the class and walk out confident in the skills they learned.

"I just think it's important for everybody to learn about money to be a part of this class, so they can learn the good disciplines of money and having a good relationship with money and knowing that it's not evil," Timothee said. "It's a good thing."