GDOT announces lane closings on Highway 247 near 'Eight Bridges' project

It's the area from the Pio Nono/Broadway/Houston Avenue junction to the Houston Road/Hawkinsville Road split.
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation says there are lane closings on both directions of a stretch of Georgia 247, effective immediately.

It's the area from the Pio Nono, Broadway, and Houston Avenue junction to the Houston Road and Hawkinsville Road split.

This portion of Georgia 247 is the site of a construction project replacing eight bridges on the northbound and southbound lanes.

The lane closings are needed for crews to make some modifications to recent work at the site.

Right now, all traffic is moved to the southbound lanes while bridges on the northbound lanes are under construction.

One northbound lane and one southbound lane will remain open to traffic.

GDOT says drivers should expect some back-ups on Georgia 247 while the closings are in effect and suggest drivers take extra time to reach their destination, or find an alternate route.

