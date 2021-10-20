GDOT fully closes portion of Highway 247 near 'Eight Bridges' project, detours announced

Lane closings on 247 have now turned into a complete closing, and GDOT has put several detours in place you need to know

MACON, Ga. — Less than a day after the Georgia Department of Transportation announced lane closings on Highway 247, they have now fully closed a stretch of the highway altogether and put a detour in place.

It's the area from the Pio Nono, Broadway, and Houston Avenue junction to the Houston Road and Hawkinsville Road split.

They say the closing is needed for crews to make some modifications to recent work at the site.

State roads connected to the one-mile stretch of the highway will also be closed to through traffic, affecting commercial vehicles.

If you’re heading south on Broadway toward Warner Robins….

You’ll be detoured onto Eisenhower Parkway and then to Interstate 75 and then to Sardis Church Road.

Broadway is closed to through traffic south of Eisenhower.

If you’re heading south on Pio Nono Avenue toward Warner Robins…

You’ll be detoured onto 75 and then to Sardis Church Road.

Pio Nono is closed to through traffic south of I-75.

If you’re headed north on 247 from Warner Robins to Macon….

You’ll be detoured onto Sardis Church Road and then to I-75 north.

Hawkinsville Road/247 is closed to through traffic.