Crews will also be turning a Dooly County intersection at Ga 215 and 257 into a four-way stop

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — It's Work Zone Safety Week, and the Georgia Department of Transportation wants to remind you to drive safely through construction sites on the roads.

Their crews are continuing work on Phases Two and Three of the interchange project. This summer, they'll begin work on the final two phases.

"We do have a period of time, pretty much from summer through the end of this year, but we will have five phases going concurrently," said Penny Brooks with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Brooks says the last two phases will deal with east and westbound traffic on the interchange.

"It deals with I-16 from I-75 to Walnut Creek, so we're adding that section of roadway in to all of the other areas that have already had work underway on them," said Brooks.

Down in Dooly County, they're starting prep work to change an intersection on May 10.

"We will be converting the current two-way stop at Georgia 215 and Georgia 257 in Dooly County into a four-way, or all-way stop," said Brooks.

She says they worked with the county on the plan after they saw a rise in accidents at the intersection.

"When we looked at the numbers from 2012-14, we had reported four-angle collisions at that intersection. Last year, from June 2020 through February 2021, we had three-angle collisions all within just that six to seven month time," said Brooks.

Crews will start prep work on the Dooly County intersection Tuesday, while the majority of the project will begin on May 10 and should only take a day or two to finish.

GDOT is reminding drivers to use caution and reduce speeds when traveling through and around work zones.