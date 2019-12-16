MACON, Ga. — On Monday, the Georgia Department of Transportation approved the project to widen Bass Road.

In September, 13WMAZ reported that the county could widen a one-mile stretch between New Forsyth Road and Providence Road from two lanes to four lanes.

GDOT said it would be a $35 million project, and said they'd put forth $30M if Macon-Bibb puts in $5M.

Commissioners voted to approve pulling $5M from SPLOST funds in mid-September.

A statement from Mark Strozier with the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board said, "The project will still have to go through the Macon Area Transportation Study's Long Range Transportation Plan & Transportation Improvement Plan process."

In addition to the lane expansion, the existing Bass Road bridges over I-75 and Beaver Dam Creek would be replaced.

Data from GDOT shows that traffic more than doubled in the last decade along that stretch of the road and with new businesses opening up, is sure to increase further.

RELATED HEADLINES

'We need to say Jeffersonville Road is still a priority:' County commission passes proposal to investigate costs to finish project

Bibb commissioners to discuss spending $5 million from SPLOST fund to widen Bass Road

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.