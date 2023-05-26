GDOT to host virtual job fair for HERO operators

The job fair will take place Wednesday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Here's what you need to know.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday. It's part of a partnership with Indeed to find HERO operator trainees in the metro Atlanta area.

The virtual job fair will take place Wednesday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Here's what you need to know:

Job details and requirements

GDOT HERO operators are dispatched to traffic-related incidents on Atlanta's busy interstates. GDOT said its HERO operators' primary duty is to clear roads so traffic can flow normally again. The Department of Transportation also said HERO operators will assist stranded drivers with flat tires, dead batteries, or when they run out of gas or need coolant.

To apply, candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma and a valid driver's license. GDOT said during the virtual fair jobs will be offered on the spot.

Steps to apply and interview

Sign up for an interview slot during the virtual job fair on May 31

Interview

Get selected to be a HERO operator trainee

Attend HERO Academy (8-week program)

Complete field training (4-week program)

Graduate

Go on patrol as a HERO Operator

Benefits

Salary: $38,000.00

40-hour work week

Health insurance benefit eligibility upon hire

13 paid holidays

Career growth opportunities