GDOT installs message signs in Fort Valley

The signs will notify drivers in the area when a train is blocking the roadways.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — If you're driving in Fort Valley, you might notice some new dynamic signs near the railroad crossings.

Crew members installed new dynamic message signs at a few railroad crossings in the area.

A few months ago, reporter Kamilah Williams told you how the Georgia Department of Transportation wanted to install signs that will give drivers a heads-up when a train is blocking a roadway.

When you see the sign flashing, it means you might want to take a detour in another direction.

Alicia Tookes says she would often miss the beginning of classes if a train stopped on the roadway.

"I'll miss out on what was going on in class for those first 20 to 30 minutes while the train was on the track," Alicia says.

Maleka Thomas says she thought the signs are a good idea.

"It'll take a little bit of that 'I need to get there' away." Maleka says.

"You'll know before you get there if it's in the road or not, you'll know if you need to take any detours or sit there and wait."