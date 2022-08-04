GDOT invests $65 million into a widening and reconstruction project for Highway 96 in Twiggs County

In June, GDOT awarded a total of 37 projects valued at more than $199 million.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Highway 96 in Twiggs County will soon get an upgrade, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Twiggs County project is the largest investment of the $199 million awarded by the Georgia Department of Transportation in June.



The investment is worth approximately $65 million to The Scruggs Company. This widening and reconstruction project consists of 7.73 miles on Highway 96 from Highway 87 to I-16 and Highway 404 in Twiggs County.

It also includes the construction of two bridges and approaches over Bear Crossing. This contract, along with one other widening and reconstruction contract, represents 49% of the awarded funds.

In June, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded a total of 37 projects valued at approximately $199,037,251.



Other projects include ones awarded to the Oxford Construction Company and consist of a new alignment on Westover Boulevard from the Albany Mall to North Ledo Road in Dougherty and Lee counties.

That was the largest construction project at $21 million.

There were five bridge construction projects representing 11 percent, or approximately $22 million, of the awarded funds.



Three percent, or approximately $6 million, of the awarded funds, were for safety projects



The remaining one percent is allotted for a maintenance project in Stewart County.