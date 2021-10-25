GDOT plans to reopen one lane of Highway 247 in each direction near 'Eight Bridges' project

Their plan is to reopen a northbound and southbound lane by Tuesday afternoon. They warn drivers may still experience congestion and delays.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to reopen a lane in each direction - northbound and southbound - on Georgia 247 by Tuesday afternoon.

Last Thursday, engineers with GDOT and the project's contractor installed the closing on Georgia 247 from the Pio Nono/Broadway/Houston Avenue junction to the Houston Road/Hawkinsville Road split.

Construction crews have been making modifications to work at the site, which required the jacking of one of the bridges.

They say it's now at a point where traffic can start going through the area again.

GDOT says drivers should still expect congestion at the site since only one lane will be open in each direction.

If you choose to take Georgia 247, drive carefully along the work zone and give yourself extra time.

Engineers anticipate the work to continue through November. The entire 'Eight Bridges' replacement project is still expected to be done before summer 2022.