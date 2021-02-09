GDOT predicts return to pre-pandemic traffic on Labor Day weekend

Drivers planning on going through or around the metro-Atlanta area should add at least 30 minutes to their trip Friday due to congestion

ATLANTA — Many families will be hitting the road Friday -- the start of the Labor Day weekend travel period -- and the Georgia Department of Transportation has released its 2021 travel forecast.

Starting noon on Friday, Sept. 3 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, GDOT is restricting interstate highway and major state route construction-related lane closures.

In putting together the 2021 forecast, GDOT used 2019 data since traffic on Georgia’s roads has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Management Center is predicting a boost in congestion in and around metro Atlanta interstates, with the heaviest period taking place Friday as early as noon.

Sunday and Monday (Labor Day) are forecast to have lighter traffic than usual.

Tuesday is expected to see a return to normal weekday commute travel times, with a staggered rush hour due to the different hours people will be returning to work.

GDOT provided a few tips for drivers to remember:

The best time for travel on weekends is before 10 a.m.

The busiest time to travel is usually 3-6 p.m.

Add at least 30 minutes to your drive Friday due to congestion.

Use 511 for estimated travel times and navigation

Don’t drive distracted or impaired.