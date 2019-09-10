PERRY, Ga. — Drivers who take the Georgia 247 Spur near Sandbed Road should start planning alternate routes now after Wednesday afternoon's train derailment.

That's because the Georgia Department of Transportation is installing a two-day closure to repair the tracks.

A Norfolk Southern train heading to Macon from Jacksonville, Florida, derailed around 1:45 p.m., sending over 20 cars off the tracks and into the woods near the Georgia 247 Spur.

ORIGINAL STORY: UPDATE: Train carrying chemicals, car parts derails near Perdue plant in Perry

Although the derailment didn't affect the road, teams do need to repair the tracks and that will cause roads to be closed.

DOT workers have put signs at various points on US 129/Georgia 247, Georgia 11 and the Georgia 247 Spur notifying people to use a detour.

The closure is effective immediately through Friday night.

If you need help finding an alternate route, you can make a free call to Georgia 511 and an operator will help you.

You can also download the Georgia 511 app to your mobile device.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Braves agree to reduce Tomahawk Chop during game after Cardinals pitcher calls it 'insulting'

Perry police investigating bank robbery

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.