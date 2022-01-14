GDOT taking precautions across Georgia as colder weather comes this way

Central Georgia counties are also readying themselves for the weather conditions this weekend.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has its eyes on weather conditions and on the roads.

The state agency says it has over 50,000 tons of salt on hand, and more than 46,000 tons of gravel, ready for any icy roads across the peach state.

Over 400 snow removal dump trucks are also on standby to help clear roads.

GDOT says brine treatments will begin in affected areas this morning and will continue through Saturday and into Sunday in preparation of possible freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow.

Crews will focus on treating interstates, state routes, bridges and overpasses.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced his plans for potential severe weather.

"We have lots of snow equipment, about 40 pieces of snow equipment, 300 employees who are going to be working in two shifts. We're getting ready today, on Friday, to start looking at the conditions on the ground and particularly being ready, watching the forecast. Because if it snows, that's one thing, but if there's ice, that's another thing," he said.