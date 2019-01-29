We’ve all seen those yellow signs before that read, "Bridge freezes before road," and with the wet roads and temperatures continuing to drop, the Georgia Department of Transportation says it’s important to heed that warning.

Penny Brooks with GDOT says they're already using technology in their operations center to monitor road conditions to make sure roads don’t ice over.

“Today, the roadways in Atlanta were 3 degrees colder than our roadways in Thomaston,” said Brooks.

While their crews are making brine to put on state routes and interstates, she says they use rock salt on bridges and intersections because it's more concentrated.

“If we're using more than hundreds of tons of rock salt, thousands of gallons of brine, we need a lot of salt. You can see it's a very strong concentration on roadways,” said Brooks.

Simply put she says there is cold air flowing on top of the bridge as well as below it, which cools the surface faster.

“Surfaces of bridges and overpasses can get colder than your traditional roadways, your roadway has a nice cushion of earth with it,” said Brooks.

Brooks says if a bridge does freeze, they can always go back and treat icy areas with more rock salt.

She suggests it's best to heed that little yellow sign and take your time going over bridges.

Brooks adds so far in District 3 alone, they've used more than 275 tons of salt and 80,000 gallons of brine to prepare for that area. District 3 includes some of our western counties here in central Georgia and major interstates like I-16 and I-75.