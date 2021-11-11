GEICO, Five Star give cars to 2 Central Georgia veterans

MACON, Ga. — GEICO and Five Star Automotive on Riverside Drive in Macon gave away two cars to Central Georgia veterans Thursday.
The cars given away are all a part of GEICO's Recycled Rides program.
SEGAMI and Discovering Soldiers' Potential received the cars Thursday.
Those groups help veterans transition from military to civilian life.
Frank Pickering, an assistant vice president with GEICO, explained how they get the cars to donate.
"These are vehicles that are stolen and then they get recovered, and usually after 30 days, they turn into GEICO's name, so what we do is we partner up with a repair facility, they clean them up, refurbish them, and then through the National Autobody Council Association, we go ahead and gift those to organizations," Pickering said.
A silver 2019 Chevy Equinox and a blue 2020 Honda Accord were given away.
Nationwide, GEICO donated about 200 cars Thursday.