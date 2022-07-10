Geico laying off around 70 employees in Macon

Geico said they're adjusting their Macon staffing "to changing customer and business priorities."

MACON, Ga. — One of Macon-Bibb county's largest employers is cutting back.

By email, Geico said they're adjusting their Macon staffing "to changing customer and business priorities."

They said it will affect about 1 percent of their Macon workforce.

That's around 70 people.

Last year, a regional vice president told us that about 7,000 people worked at their regional offices on Ocmulgee East Boulevard.

“What started on Ocmulgee East Blvd with 150 employees has grown to GEICO’s largest regional office with over 7,000 employees. As a promote-from-within company, we’re dedicated to ensuring you can learn and advance your career right in your community,” Regional Vice President Frankie Silva said in the release at the time.

Some websites that cover the insurance industry reported that Geico laid off hundreds of people nationwide this week.

They said the cuts are focused on marketing, IT, and human resources.

In a statement, Geico told 13WMAZ they would try to offer laid-off employees jobs in other departments if possible.

They say the rest would get job-placement services and severance benefits.

Here is the full statement from Geico communication:

"Like most large companies, we continue to review and adjust our staffing to respond to changing customer and business priorities. In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when possible. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities. Approximately one percent of GEICO’s associate population in Macon has been affected, and the company will provide severance benefits and outplacement services if associates are displaced by these business changes."