MACON, Ga. — One of Macon's largest employers is now hiring again.

GEICO has created 200 new positions at its Macon regional offices and they are trying to fill them over the next two months.

The job increase is a part of the company wide initiative to hire 3,000 new associates by the end of the year.

Applications are now being accepted for customer service, sales, claims service and emergency roadside service representatives.

President and CEO Todd Combs said “we are incredibly proud to be able to offer career opportunities at a time when many Americans have had their livelihoods taken away by the pandemic.”

GEICO Macon currently has its 7,000 associates working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hiring process will take place remotely and new hires will work remotely until the company transitions back to offices.

GEICO says they’re one of Central Georgia’s largest private employers and the Macon office is GEICO’s largest regional operations.

Employees are offered the Total Rewards Program, which includes a health benefits package, retirement and finance options and continuing education opportunities.

You can learn more about jobs at GEICO and how to apply at geico.jobs/macon.

