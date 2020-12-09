Genesis Joy House holds fundraising event to help homeless female veterans

"I love helping women, I love helping families and this event is just the epitome of what I believe being a veteran is," Board Member and Veteran Valeria Womack said

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Genesis Joy House spent Saturday raising money to help homeless women veterans.

Genesis is the first transitional housing facility in Houston County and today they held a Zumba charity fundraising event.

They have been working hard towards finishing the house but COVID-19 has slowed down support from the community.

Board Member Valerie Womack, who retired from the army after 20 years, says she thought this event would be a great way to receive support while social distancing.

They are looking for volunteers, corporate sponsorship, skilled laborer's and material donations.

Womack says it's important to remember those who fought for this country.

"I love helping women, I love helping families and this event is just the epitome of what I believe being a veteran is. The women have sacrificed so much for us, and now it's time for us to give back to them," she said.