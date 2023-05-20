Genesis Joy House hosts Lady Veteran Career Fair for Armed Forces day

People could discover new job options, learn about career advancement, and leave their resume with companies they were interested in.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Today folks in Warner Robins could go out and look for new career opportunities at the Genesis Joy House Lady Veteran Career Fair.

Several businesses showed up to The Masonic Lodge on 2nd Street, including Purdue Foods Harvest Plant, Truist, Waxing the City, Interfor Saw Mill, the Warner Robins Police Department, and more.

People could talk to business representatives to learn more about different companies, as well as leave their resumes with companies they were interested in.

The Joy House wanted to start something that the community could benefit from.

"So we took a look, and we said hey everyone's coming back from this Covid, you know everyone's trying to get off the couch, and get back into the workforce, so why not try to bring the community together to offer something great like a career fair," said Mandy Hazelton of Warner Robins.

The Genesis Joy House are a resource center and homeless shelter for people in need, and depending on community needs, they are looking forward to providing further events to the community.