WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday morning, volunteers chipped away at remodeling the Genesis Joy House in Warner Robins.

The non-profit is aiming to provide transitional housing and enrichment programs to homeless female veterans.

They have been working on this for about three years, and are hoping to finally open their doors in Sept.

Project Manager Steven Davis says the organization needs all the help it can get from local contractors and volunteers.

"Dry wallers, framers, masons, electricians, plumbers," Davis said. "We're looking for all that high end skill level, or skilled labor, to come out and help us out.

When the project is complete, Davis says the organization will be able to house up to 14 women at a time.

"Because right now, our target dates are so tight that we're going to need all the help we can to get up and operational," Davis said.

Those who are interested in volunteering can send an email to genesisjoyhouse@gmail.com.

Davis says crews will be working on the house every weekend between now and Sept.

