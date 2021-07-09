WWII veteran celebrates 104th birthday on the golf course

Turning 104 years young, George McInally enjoys playing golf, dancing, and drinking scotch.

TAMPA, Fla. — WWII veteran George McInally is celebrating his 104th birthday. Last year, celebrations were low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, he's celebrating with his family.

Traveling to Grand Rapids, Michigan to celebrate, George's son Robert McInally says George wanted to hit the links, riding along at a golf course. The last time he golfed was when he was 100.

Even though four years have passed, George still has a familiar face with a golf attendant recognizing him from the last time he played.

With many celebrating along with McInally, some family members even made t-shirts with "104" written across them. Robert says George will be returning to his home next week in Clearwater.

George says his secrets to a long life are dancing, having a good time, and drinking scotch. His advice to young people is to stay fit and get an education.