Georgia 12-year-old suffers third-degree burns after trying to recreate fiery video family says she saw on TikTok

Rhema Napper's sister was performing the "Fire Challenge" when an alcohol bottle exploded.

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old girl is currently undergoing treatment and recovering from severe burns at Grady Hospital after her attempt to recreate a dangerous stunt they say she saw in a TikTok video went horribly wrong.

Kenzie Luckey attempted the "Fire Challenge" after seeing videos on the platform, according to family. It's where flammable substances are ignited on the body and the flames are extinguished before spreading.

However, Luckey's attempt ended in a tragic accident.

Family said the young tween is being treated for third-degree burns on her face, arms, and torso. The child's mother, Sheikinah Napper, called it a traumatic incident for the family.

"She says she could smell her skin, and it stinks," Sheikinah described the aftermath of the fire. "She wakes up in the middle of the night and she's always screaming out in pain," she added.

According to Sheikinah, it was July 30 when the alcohol bottle Luckey was using for the challenge unexpectedly exploded.

"I heard another scream, and it was like bloodcurdling," Rhema Napper, Luckey's older sister, described. "Like, it was really bad."

Rhema played a crucial role in her sister's survival. She managed to smother the flames and save her sister from further harm.

"I wrap my legs around her. I started rubbing my face on her and I got all the flames off," Rhema explained.

In the process, Rhema sustained third-degree burns on her arm and leg. Despite her own injuries, Rhema's focus remains on Kenzie's recovery, which family said will be a long one.

"She'll be in the hospital for at least a month," Sheikinah, her mother, said. "She's already had to have two blood transfusions."

Both sisters and their mother are now cautioning other families to warn their kids about participating in dangerous internet challenges.

"Just don't do everything that you see on there" Rhema warned. "It's not funny. It's not cute. And it is so dangerous and scary. And it can really change your life."

Regardless, Sheikinah emphasized the importance of monitoring children's social media activity and staying informed about the latest online trends.

"I had never heard of the fire challenge before this incident, and I wish I was more aware," she said.