17-year-old killed in single-vehicle accident in Bleckley County, another teen airlifted to hospital

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — One teen is dead, and another has been airlifted to a hospital after a single-vehicle accident, according to the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday on Churchwell Road in Bleckley County. Deputies arrived and found a Jeep that had lost control and flipped over.

There were two teens inside the Jeep. 17-year-old Isaiah Warren of Cochran was pronounced dead at the scene, the other teenager was airlifted to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover, according to Coroner Danny Mathis

No names are being released at this time. The accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

13WMAZ has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for additional information and will update when it is made available.

