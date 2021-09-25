Watch Live: Save America rally featuring Trump, 2022 Georgia candidates

The former president is joined by Lt. Governor candidate Burt Jones, Ga. Secretary of State candidate Jody Hice, and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

PERRY, Ga. — The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, and a host of candidates running in Georgia's 2022 elections are in Perry Saturday.

It's all part of a Save America rally to drum up support for those candidates.

Perhaps the biggest candidate is Herschel Walker, the UGA legend who previously announced he would be running against Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. He recently received an endorsement from the former POTUS.

Trump has also thrown his support behind state senator Burt Jones for the Lieutenant Governor position currently held by Geoff Duncan, who announced he would NOT be seeking re-election in May, and Jody Hice for Secretary of State.

The schedule of speakers is tentatively:

6 p.m.

State Sen. Burt Jones

Rep. Jody Hice

Herschel Walker

7 p.m.

Donald J. Trump