Georgia absentee ballot request form available ahead of upcoming election

MACON, Ga. — It's a sign that we're getting closer to Election Day: the absentee ballot request form is now open on the My Voter page.

Interim elections supervisor Tom Gillon says it may seem like Election Day is a long way off, but there's plenty of stuff his staff needs to do to get ready, and there's something you can do to get ready, too -- request an absentee ballot.

Voters can now request an absentee ballot on the My Voter page until October 28. You can also request it by email, fax, or in person at your county election office until that date.

You do not need a specific reason to request an absentee ballot in Georgia.

Gillon says all you need to do is verify your identity.

"Still have to provide either a driver's license or state-issued ID number. If they don't have either, there are other documents they can provide to provide proof," Gillon said.

If you haven't registered to vote yet but you want to vote in November, you have until October 11.

If you are already a registered voter, you have from now until October 2 to request an absentee ballot and you can turn that in at the elections office or by mail until Election Day.

If you want to vote in person, early voting starts October 17 and runs through November 4.