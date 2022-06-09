'I knew exactly when my vote counted': Georgia absentee voters can track ballots through BallotTrax

Georgia's Secretary of States Office introduced the free program in 2020 and you can use it this year as well.

MACON, Ga. — The November 8th midterm elections will be here before you know it, and people are still choosing to send absentee ballots instead of hitting the polls.

You can track your absentee ballot through the statewide BallotTrax system.

Georgia's Secretary of States office introduced this in the 2020 election, and you can use it this year as well.

It is free to all absentee voters.

Nancy Thompson has been hitting the polls since she was 18, but she doesn't plan to go back.

"I just did the absentee ballot for the first time with the last presidential election," Thompson says.

She says voting by mail was great.

"It was so much easier than what I expected it to be. Cause I mean its basically just the same exact ballot. You just get to close it in. It has instructions that are very detailed about how to fill it out," she adds.

She says the best part of the process is the tracking.

"One of my favorite parts is like, once you put it in you kind of wonder, is it actually gonna get there, is it not? But the good thing is you can actually track it, so I knew exactly when my vote counted," says Thompson.

Bibb County Interim Election Supervisor, Thomas Gillon, says if you cast an absentee ballot, you can track it through BallotTrax.

"It has all sorts of different ways that you can be notified, when your application has been mailed out, when the ballot has been mailed out, and probably when the ballot has been received back," says Gillon.

BallotTrax will also tell voters if their ballot is denied, but there are measures on how you can avoid that.

"Read it over twice, after you fill it out we do need either the Georgia drivers license or the ID number that the drivers license provides," adds Gillon.

Gillon says you should also start early.

"If you're gonna vote absentee, do it sooner rather than later," Gillon adds.

Thompson says she plans to vote absentee this year, and encourages others to do the same.

Macon-Bibb Board of Elections says you have until October 28th to request an absentee ballot.

You can track it at Georgia.BallotTrax.net