April is the Month of the Military Child, so students and staff at the Georgia Academy for the Blind got together to celebrate. They were also joined by the Patriot Guard Riders. Students got to meet the motorcyclists and learn about their bikes over popsicles.

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' that happened in Central Georgia: March 31 - April 6

Some of the academy's Boy Scouts presented America's flag with an honor guard. Students in chorus and drumline performed as well.

The academy also honored students and staff whose family members are active in the military.

"Sometimes, they get forgotten. There's a lot of sacrifices that they make when their parents are abroad, if they're overseas, if they're serving somewhere on the homefront, they're not at home to be helping with the kids every day, so it's important to not forget them," said Tracie Zabokrtsky with the academy.

The celebration is one of many across the state of Georgia to recognize children of the military.