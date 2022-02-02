Georgia's US Senators, Congressmen ask Air Force to 'honor promises' on Robins' future

The JSTARS phase-out begins this year, and now Sen. Warnock and others are asking when new missions will come to Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four federal legislators are asking the Pentagon to keep its promises to Robins Air Force Base.

The Air Force says it's starting to phase out the JSTARS mission from Robins this year. So far, they have not nailed down plans for the new units intended to replace it, the legislators say.

U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and congressmen Sanford Bishop and Austin Scott sent the letter to top Air Force leaders Wednesday afternoon.

Using a fleet of 16 E-8C aircraft, the Robins-based JSTARS unit provides real-time battlefield intelligence to the military. The 21st Century Partnership estimates JSTARS pumps nearly $100 million a year into Central Georgia's economy.

Last May, the Air Force announced plans to phase out JSTARS. They said the aircraft and technology are outdated.

The Air Force said Robins would be the home for a new mission called the 'Advanced Battlefield Management System.'

AMBS would supply battlefield commanders with information from radar, drones, fighter jets and other new technologies.

According to the Air Force, Robins would not lose jobs due to JSTARS' gradual departure.

In Wednesday's letter, the four legislators asked the Air Force for details on the future of AMBS and on staffing at Robins.

Warnock wrote, “Robins AFB has long maintained broad and bipartisan support from the Georgia delegation. The Air Force’s decision eventually to retire the E-8 JSTARS platform has been accompanied by promises from both of your predecessors regarding follow on missions at the installation. We ask for your commitment to follow through on the promises made to this delegation, and we affirm our commitment to work in good faith with the Air Force to bring the new missions to Robins”

In December, the Air Force announced that four JSTARS aircraft would be taken out of commission in October -- a quarter of the fleet based at Robins.