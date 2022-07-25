Prices have increased but these Central Georgia shoppers are on the hunt for back-to-school deals

Shoppers share why they prefer online shopping, if they are going to shop in-store and what they buy.

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgians are preparing to hit the books, shoppers may be looking for some places to get their kids' school supplies.

According to the National Retail Federation, parents are expected to spend nearly 300 dollars more per household on college shopping than they will for back-to-school shopping in 2022.

That's because back-to-college shopping includes buying a little more than just clothes and electronics.. like toasters and microwaves.

Shoppers like Jaydon Glover and Tameki Thomas said they prefer online shopping like Shien and Amazon because prices are reasonable and it's convenient.

"Online shopping is very convenient because I'm a person who likes little social interaction as possible," Glover said. "Someone who is an introvert like I am, it's very convenient being able to track your shipment and stuff."

"I feel that I get better deals when I'm shopping online," Thomas said.

If you are shopping at Walmart, parents recommend getting the smaller things like notebooks, folders and pencils and letting the kids do some of their own shopping.