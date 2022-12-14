Central Georgia baker hopes to advance in baking contest

La'Kendria Chambers has a shot at winning $10,000 and a feature in 'Bake From Scratch' magazine!

MACON, Ga. — A central Georgia baker has her sights set on semifinals - and is hoping she will advance for a shot to win it big.

La'Kendria Chambers of The Sugar Chamber LLC is competing in the 'Greatest Baker' competition, where she has a shot to win $10,000 and a feature in 'Bake From Scratch' magazine.

She says that being a part of the contest has been very rewarding, as she initially joined it for fun and didn't think she would get this far.

She is currently in the quarterfinals, and has a chance to advance to the semifinals on Thursday is she gets enough votes.

As a military wife and mom of 4 children, Chambers says her schedule is always busy, but she makes time for baking because she loves it.

"I have always been a sweets lover, even from my days spent with my grandmother in the kitchen as a little girl," she says. "I take joy in baking for others and bringing them happiness with my homemade desserts."

Chambers says she started on her journey by making cakes for her son's birthday. He would give her a theme, and she would decorate a cake for him to match.

After that she ventured more into scratch baking, and would read blogs, watch videos of other bakers, and read books on baking to improve her skills.

She says that she shares all the knowledge she has gained with her kids, and is showing them how to craft in the kitchen as well.

"My 5 year old started to measure and sift ingredients and crack eggs when she was 4. Its important for e to share experiences with them to create memories that will last a lifetime," she continued.

She says her kids are excited for her to be in the contest, and constantly ask what place she is in.

Chambers hopes they see her example of working hard for your dreams.

"I try to be a leading example of to my children to always fight for your dreams. Go for what you want in life and never stop reaching to achieve your goals," she said.

if you want to help La'Kendria reach her goals for this competition, you can vote for her here on the Greatest Baker poll.

You can vote for free once every 24 hours, but you can also vote through 'hero votes.'

Hero votes are paid votes, and the proceeds go to to the B+ Foundation to support battling pediatric cancer. You should receive confirmation emails when you vote.

If Chambers gets enough votes to stay in first place by Thursday at 10 p.m., she will advance to the semifinals!

A series of her creations are also included below to showcase the various treats she has decorated and baked. You can also view more on her Facebook page here.

As of right now, she just bakes for friends and family, but says she will be able to take orders very soon.

Good Luck La'kendria!