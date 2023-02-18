Georgia Beekeepers Association held conference in Macon

Folks were "buzzing" around Middle Georgia State University for the annual Georgia Beekeeping conference.

MACON, Ga. — Today several people showed up in Macon for the Georgia Beekeepers Association conference at Middle Georgia State University on Saturday.

The conference included swarm prevention seminars, a honey show, an multiple vendors with several products for beekeeping.

There were beeswax candles, feeding supplement, bee suits, and of course, honey.

About 300 people attended the event, and there were about 10 vendors or so.

Several educational seminars about bees were also featured, where people learned things like the fact that bees are responsible for about 90% of the pollination of the plants at we eat.

Honey also improves out whole system, and especially helps with our immune system.