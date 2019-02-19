MACON, Ga. — Money plays a major role in parents deciding to send their kid to a public or private school.

Georgia legislature recently introduced House Bill 301. It would give state money to families for students to attend private schooling and cover the expenses.

They call it "education scholarship accounts," different from voucher programs in other states.

Windsor Academy Headmaster Jimmy Watts says the school participates in the Georgia Goal Scholarship program. Similar to House Bill 301, it provides scholarships to families through state tax returns.

Within the past several years, the school brought in around 20 students on scholarship.

"We've had several students have the opportunity to go to private school that might not have had that opportunity. We participate in that, and it's been a good program," says Watts.

According to the bill, any student enrolled in public school the prior year is eligible for the scholarships.

Low income families, students with learning disabilities, or victims of bullying are also eligible, even if they didn't attend public school the previous year.

Anyone earning a scholarship would receive the amount of state funding that their local district receives for each student.

Watts says, "You know, we accept students that we think would be a good fit for our school in general."

The legislation initially caps participation at one half of one percent of the state's total enrollment, or fewer than 9,000 students. However, that cap would rise over time.

"It opens an avenue for them to be able to have educational choice, and that's what private schools are all about. You get to choose where your child is educated, and how they are educated," says Watts.

The bill is still pending in the Georgia House. It has not passed either side of the legislature.