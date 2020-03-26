MACON, Ga. — Macon’s Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab will not be processing autopsies until further notice.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the GBI informed him Thursday morning that all bodies that would normally go there should be taken to the GBI Lab in Pooler, because the Macon lab is closed immediately.

He says in addition, the transport crews must wait in Pooler during the autopsy, and then take the bodies back with them once the autopsy is complete.

Nelly Miles with the GBI says it's because they're awaiting test results from an employee "who was exposed to someone with a fever," in an email.

Until the results come in, Macon's lab staff is working from home.

RELATED: Bibb deputies investigate Rocky Creek Road shooting

RELATED: Man charged in connection with robberies at 2 Macon Family Dollars

RELATED: Man shot, killed on Houston Avenue in Macon identified

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.