Americus Capitol-riot suspect loses bid to move trial to Macon

The same federal judge agreed to loosen bond requirements for attorney W. McCall Calhoun and dropped his curfew.

AMERICUS, Ga. — While Congressional hearings break down what led to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, suspect William McCall Calhoun is still practicing law in Americus, getting foot surgery, and fighting felony charges.

But last week, he lost two rounds in his case.

A federal judge denied Calhoun's request to move his trial from the District of Columbia federal court to Macon.

His lawyers wrote that the potential jury pool in Washington D.C. was "tainted" against him, Trump supporters, and other suspects in the Capitol riot.

The same judge rejected his request to throw out part of his indictment.

Calhoun's legal team argued that Trump supporters' attempt to disrupt the Electoral College tally didn't qualify as obstructing an "official proceeding" under federal law.

The judge disagreed -- but did agree to reduce bond restrictions on Calhoun. He's no longer bound by a 10 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew.

His recent court filings describe Calhoun's life since coming home from a D.C. jail. They describe his "successful law practice" that has him meeting regularly with clients and judges or appearing in court.

"His whereabouts will be readily known and easily verified," his lawyers write.

But Calhoun recently had surgery on his right foot and plans more surgery in August on his right foot.

"He sometimes requires the assistance of others to get to and from places, and having the curfew listed will make things easier for him and those helping him," his motion says.

Calhoun has turned in his passport and is no threat to flee or to commit more crimes, his lawyers argue.

The judge agreed to end the curfew but rejected Calhoun's argument that news about the Capitol riot has poisoned Washington D.C. voters.

"If Mr. Calhoun were to be tried in Washington D.C., the jury pool in his case would be comprised of those who voted nearly unanimously against Donald Trump and whom have been barraged over the last year with propaganda about a 'white nationalist' attack and an 'insurrection' at the Capitol."

His lawyers argued that Calhoun could not get a fair trial in D.C. The judge denied that motion.

Calhoun was arrested at his sister's house in Macon nine days after the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

He faces several federal charges, including trespassing in the federal building and disorderly conduct.

A few days later, Macon federal magistrate judge Charles Weigle told McCall he was too dangerous to release. He said McCall had been "seduced by a dangerous and violent ideology."

Prosecutors say Calhoun posted photos and videos to social media during what he called the "hostile takeover" at the Capitol.

They cited his public social media posts, which included language like "tearing Nancy Pelosi to shreds," "slaughtering," and "taking headshots" at enemies, and "bringing the body bags."

Later, a different federal judge agreed to release Calhoun and let him move back to Sumter County to resume his law practice.

According to court records, more than 770 people have been charged in the riot, and more than 200 have already pleaded guilty.