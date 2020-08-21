Georgia chaplain performs funerals during pandemic for those who can't afford them

In a pandemic, his job is more important than ever. But there are a lot of obstacles in the way.

ATLANTA — He gives back to the community by holding funerals for people who can't afford them. In a pandemic, his job is more important than ever. But there are a lot of obstacles in the way.

“After all this time, people are still not understanding what is happening,” Joseph Smith III said.

Smith sees the reality of coronavirus every day. He is a chaplain at Emory Hospital. He says the last five months have been the most difficult he’s ever faced.

“When we are there in the hospital with the patients and the doctors and family members every single day watching their family members die,” Smith said.

When he leaves the hospital, he says it’s disheartening to see when people aren’t taking care of each other by social distancing or wearing masks.

“It's painful to watch people die and unfortunately many others may die because people are still not taking social distancing seriously,” Smith said.

“If people could truly understand how devastating it is for family members, maybe they would do something different.” He added. “They say because it’s not affecting them or their family it’s not a big deal.”

It is why Smith is using his other profession and passion to share a message.

“We have to do more to protect each other,” he said.

He performs under the name JSIII. His record label is Jehovah Jamz Records. His song, “So I can live” addresses what he sees around him in the hospital and in the community.

The song opens with the words: “People need to wake up – this is not over.” The chorus is, “Give me six feet so I can live and you can live.”

“There is so much ministry to do but we also wanted to use some fun to share our message," Smith said.

He said that social distancing and masks would save so many regrets he hears in hospital rooms.

“I hear people say they wish they hadn’t gone to that bar or they wish they would have stayed home,” Smith said. “I have heard it personally, and it hurts me to my heart to know that it keeps happening.”

More than ever before in his career, Chaplain Smith is also spending time counseling and comforting health care workers who have worked tirelessly.

“Many of them are burnt out and depressed he said,” he added. “They have no idea when this will be over.”

There are many healthcare workers who are still away from their families.

“They do an incredible job at Emory Midtown, and I am so proud of our team,” Smith said. "It would take a toll on anyone."

He says he will keep ministering to people in the hospital and through is music, always praying people will come together in a greater way.

“This is not a political issue," he said. “It’s about loving your neighbor.”