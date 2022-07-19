'It's going to love and bless many': A new coffee shop aims to help orphans in Honduras

Toni and Lance Slade have had a dream to open a coffee shop for 10 years. Soon it will open its doors in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 10-year-old dream is about to open its doors soon on Highway 96 in Warner Robins. The idea is to not only create a place for people to enjoy coffee. There's also a goal to impact people in another country.

"Lance and I have had this dream for about 10 years to open a coffee shop," said Toni Slade.

She and her husband, pediatrician Lance Slade didn't break ground on their dream of owning a coffee shop until now, but it's about much more than coffee.

Not only will the shop be a diverse spot for the people of Central Georgia. The goal is also to help people through the Slade family's partnership with Orphanage Emmanuel in Honduras. The orphanage is the same one where the Slade family adopted their son Henson Slade, their inspiration for the entire idea.

"This 10-year-old dream met this precious angel here (Henson) and all the other orphans at Orphanage Emmanuel, and they just kind of birthed this dream of Woodlands Coffee Roasters and Café," said Toni Slade.

The orphanage will grow a large portion of their coffee beans, and then a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the orphanage.

"They will learn an education and a trade that they wouldn't have if we didn't have this partnership," said Toni Slade.

They hope for the shop to be a gathering spot for meals, dinners, coffee, and other activities their shop will offer.

Right now, the Slade family is finalizing the plans for financing, and they are hoping to break ground on the shop in the next couple of months.

"It's just going to help many people. It's going to love and bless many," said Henson Slade.