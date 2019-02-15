MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The last two weeks have been rough on Milledgeville college students, particularly on the Georgia College campus.

Despite the recent string of events including a fire and a student getting shot, the campus and the community are sticking together and looking for way to give back to the community that supports them.

Senior Matt Griffin admitted that circumstances haven't been the best, but his peers and school community have come together.

"People have really come together saying, 'We're really one big Bobcat family, so we need to support each other when times get hard like this,'" Griffin said.

One group has stood behind the college all along. First responders have responded to a student hit by a bus, a house fire, and a student shot in the last two weeks. Students have also been plagued by Norovirus. The Student Government Association has a plan to thank the first responders who have helped them through the rough patch.

"They've given so much to us, our community and surrounding county that we wanted to give back to them," said Amelia Lord, GCSU student body president

SGA is putting together buttons to be given away beginning this weekend during homecoming and running through March 1st. The only catch, a donation of $1 to $5. The buttons come in three different designs and Lord said it's a great way to give back to the community that's given to them.

"When you're here on campus, it's easy to forget the community around you, but in times like this, you realize the community never forgets you and that's really valuable," Lord said.

Donations will go to Milledgeville's fire and police department and Baldwin Fire Rescue. If you want to donate to the cause you can reach out to SGA@GCSU.EDU.