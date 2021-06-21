Georgia College celebrates World Music Day with gongs

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Folks gathered Monday at Georgia College in Milledgeville to celebrate the sound of music. June 21 is World Music Day or Make Music Day.
So Georgia College teachers, students, and music lovers gathered on the school's lawn where organizers set up several gongs. Percussionists played them for an hour.
Music department chair, Don Parker, says the goal is to give off positive energy as the world tries to return to normal after the coronavirus pandemic.
"People would like to forget about a lot of things that they've had to do and get back to some sense of normalcy," said Parker. "Well this allows us to be able to kind of make that transition. When we hear this gong, when we hear that sound and we hear it dissipate it's kind of a relaxing, calming sound."
The holiday originated in France in 1982 before going international.
