Georgia College celebrates World Music Day with gongs

Music department chair, Don Parker, says the goal is to give off positive energy as the world tries to return to normal after the coronavirus pandemic.

"People would like to forget about a lot of things that they've had to do and get back to some sense of normalcy," said Parker. "Well this allows us to be able to kind of make that transition. When we hear this gong, when we hear that sound and we hear it dissipate it's kind of a relaxing, calming sound."