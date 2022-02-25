Georgia College fraternity chapter dissolved by university after hazing incident

The fraternity's national organization also formally revoked the chapter’s charter

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College has dissolved a fraternity chapter after an alleged hazing incident that left one person hospitalized in November.

That’s according to an email obtained by 13WMAZ which was sent to students just after 5 p.m. Friday.

It says the university disbanded the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter due to infractions of the student code of conduct in the Fall 2021 semester.

Police charged eight people in December with furnishing alcohol to a minor; one of the eight was charged with hazing.

At the time, police said it was in connection with a ‘hazing incident’ that happened Nov. 10 at the fraternity on South Wayne Street.

The email also says the Sigma Alpha Epsilon National Organization formally revoked the chapter’s charter and student conduct proceedings against individual members are ongoing.