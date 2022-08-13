Georgia College hosts its annual 'GC Gives' day in Milledgeville

The college says "Gives Day" is the largest community service project in Baldwin county.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College first-year students participated in service events around Central Georgia on Saturday.

Some students went to "Brave Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center" in Gray to give the place a fresh coat of paint.

Others cleaned up the college's garden.

It helps the students get to know the local area while sprucing up their new community. The project's goal is for new students to make an impact in the community while also getting outside the campus.

The service day is a partnership between Georgia College's Give Center and "Keep Milledgeville Baldwin Beautiful."

The project is celebrating its fifth year.