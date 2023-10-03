Georgia College & State University hosts science competition

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Hundreds of elementary school kids from across the state came to Milledgeville on Friday to show off their science projects.
Georgia College & State University hosted its annual state science competition for kindergarten through fifth grade.
They say it's their largest fair ever.
A Baldwin County student says he's happy just to see his fellow science wizards compete!
"I feel kind of happy that all of them are competing in the science fair projects. I feel good," he said.
More than 400 kids from 49 school districts competed on Friday. They all won science fairs at their home schools.