MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you work or go to Georgia College, this story might make you smile. The school is being recognized by US News and World Report as one of the best colleges in the country.

Students like Milligan Williams say picking Georgia College wasn’t a tough choice.

“It felt like home from the first time I stepped here. I love our beautiful campus,” said Williams.

She says the size of the school and scholarship money helped her seal the deal.

Those are just a few of the reasons why the college is being recognized.

“We work very hard at the university. We have made a lot of progress in different area,” said Costa Spirou.

Spirou is the university’s vice president and interim provost. He says it’s not easy ranking #9 in the south.

“We have new programs working very closely with students,” he said.

Spirou says programs like Georgia College Journeys helped them get 4th most innovative school in the Southern region.

“These are experiences that students have such as undergraduate research, study abroad or study away, we have a program in career development where students start early on their career,” said Spirou.

The reports also ranked Georgia College #4 for teaching in the Southern region.

It’s a report that lets Williams know she made the right choice.

“I am very proud to be here and it is a blessing to have this opportunity,” said Williams.

US News and World Report also ranked Georgia College as among the top 10 best colleges for veterans in the South.

