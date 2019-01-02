MACON, Ga. — On Friday, members of Georgia College Miracle came to Macon to dedicate a new activity room to the new Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

Georgia College Miracle is a student-led fundraising organization based out of Georgia College & State University.

The organization has raised about $1 million for Macon's new children's hospital through spirit nights, silent auctions, dance marathons, and a 5K color run.

The activity room is for young patients to have fun and relax during their stay at the hospital.

"What's really cool about it is that the room provides them with a way to be a normal child in an environment that might suggest otherwise," says GCSU student Elizabeth McAlpine.

The Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital is set to officially open on Feb. 25.