MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Move-in day looked different for students attending Georgia College this year due to COVID-19.

Monday was the final day for students attending the university to move into their dorms.

Moving in was different compared to last year because the university had to abide by social distancing rules.

Housing director Larry Christianson says that it has been fun to see students on campus for the first time and he thinks the move-in has been extremely successful.

"Our process is, basically, we'll be set up as no more than 45 students per hour coming in, split between 13 buildings. That means between any given hour, we'll have anywhere from 6 to 8 families moving into a building. When all is said and done today, we'll have just under 2,100 students who have moved into our resident halls," Christianson said.

Housing officials checked students in through a drive-thru process and gave them their keys and other materials they needed to move in.

Georgia College is the first public school university to have students move in during the pandemic. A few students say they are excited to be on campus.

Incoming freshman Lilly Craft says the college's move-in was well organized and she was happy with the way things went.

"I'm so excited that we were able to move in. I was scared that we wouldn't be able to due to COVID, so it's nice that we were able actually to come in and have our classes in person," said Craft.

Transfer student Tristan Hopper says coming to campus under these conditions is nerve-wracking, but he is hopeful.

"They did their best. They weren't sure what was going to happen, no one was. They just listened to the experts, and they prepared very well, I must say," Hopper said.

Everyone on campus moving in was required to wear a mask, and just about everybody we saw complied.