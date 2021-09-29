Visitors can see science in action at Georgia College's new science complex

Visitors of the new complex will be able to see scientists hard at work through floor-to-ceiling windows.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College is celebrating a new complex where visitors can see science in action.

The university opened its new $22 million science complex Wednesday.

They started work in spring 2020, and it took a little over a year to complete.

It's 43,000 square feet and includes floor-to-ceiling glass windows where visitors can walk in and see scientists at work.

College of Arts and Science Dean Eric Tenbus says the new building can take their science programs to a new level.

"I think the last new building from scratch at Georgia College was probably back 20+ years ago," said Tenbus. "To have a new academic building, there's just a lot of excitement here. This will service our biology, environmental science, [and] chemistry faculty."