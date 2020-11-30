For two months, Georgia has seen a steady increase in new COVID-19 cases

MACON, Ga. — Health experts across the country fear a surge in new coronavirus cases after many Americans gathered with friends and family for Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, Georgia has seen a steady increase in new cases of the virus since the end of September.

Right before the two-week preliminary data window, Georgia averaged 2,162 new cases a day. That's just about double the numbers at the end of September when cases first started to climb again.

Georgia's average daily case count is also inching closer to half of the peak in July of more than 4,400 cases. The latest numbers are also about four times higher than in the beginning of April when the state's shelter in place order took effect.

Thanksgiving fell right at the end of the preliminary data window, so it will be at least two weeks before numbers show a better idea of what effect, if any, it had on the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Bibb County now reports more than twice as many new cases as the low point at the end of September, averaging 23 new cases a day before the preliminary data window. The county saw a brief drop in cases but started climbing once again in October.

Houston County saw a sharp increase in the week leading up the the preliminary window, averaging more than 20 cases a day in mid-November. That's more than double the low point in September when Houston averaged less than 10 new cases a day.

Statewide, hospitals started seeing fewer new COVID-19 patients in the last week. The drop isn't drastic, but the state averaged just over 100 new patients compared to close to 120 about a week ago. That's a much smaller load for healthcare workers compared to an average of 300 new patients a day in July, but still close to double the low point in June.