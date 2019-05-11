MACON, Ga. — Tamika Mckissick runs Precious Moments Daycare out of her Centerville home.

"It makes you feel good, because they're learning what you taught them," said Mckissick.

You don't have to look closely to see she's got a good rating from the state.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning awarded Mckissick their highest score last July.

"I went online and it said three stars, and I was like, yes! Because I was going for three stars," said Mckissick. "The one and two stars are still good because some other childcare facilities aren't quality rated."

The quality rated website describes this like a ratings systems for hotels and restaurants. Once a daycare signs up, they're observed, and given a 1, 2, or 3-star rating, which means they meet or exceed the state's requirements.

"Just the quality of taking care of the children is higher than others," said Mckissick.

The ratings are based on things like well-trained teachers, safe and healthy environments, individual instruction, and low teacher-student ratio.

Those are all things Mckissick has at Precious Moments.

"All of those little things are what they look for, and that's what you're going to find in a quality-rated day care," she said.

To search for quality rated child care facilities near you, click here.

For more information on Precious Moments Daycare, you can call Tamika Mckissick at 404-519-7044.

