Georgia DDS set to close through New Year weekend for tech upgrades

ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Driver Services locations will be closed starting Friday and through the New Year weekend, reopening next Tuesday.
DDS online services and the DDS 2 GO app will also be offline during this period, with the agency saying it is implementing tech upgrades.
When locations reopen on Tuesday, DDS warns that it is "apt to be a very busy day statewide due to the scheduled and holiday closings."
"Customers are urged to plan to visit another day - the middle of the week and the middle of the day are the least busy times," DDS advised in a release.
The agency did not specify what kind of tech upgrades are being implemented, but said they ensure "that Georgia continues to offer the most secure and efficient technology for one of our state's most important processes."