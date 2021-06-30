Georgia delays limited Medicaid expansion until at least August

Medicaid is the federally funded program that provides health insurance for low-income and disabled people. Georgia is one of a dozen states that has not fully expanded Medicaid to all low-income residents as laid out by the Affordable Care Act. Georgia's current program covers low-income people in several categories including those who are, pregnant, disabled, or legally blind.



“I've been trying to get health insurance for the past 13 years or so, and I've just fallen through the cracks every single time. I've applied to every program. I've applied to Medicaid on my own and I just fall through the cracks because I just don't qualify,” said Brownlee.



Deanna Brownlee, 38, says her health conditions have put her out of work since 2008.



“The biggest difficulty in that is that my life kind of stays stale in terms of making progress. I can't make any progress because the thing with trying to get disability is you have to build a case, but in order to do that, you have to see doctors and hospitals and get this diagnosis and get that diagnosis and you can't do that without health insurance,” she said.



Governor Brian Kemp's plan would extend Medicaid to Georgians that work, attend school or volunteer 80 hours a month to qualify for coverage. Brownlee looks forward to brighter days.