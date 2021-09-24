Georgia Democrats discuss Saturday's Save America rally

They spoke against the former president’s continued influence in the Peach State.

PERRY, Ga. — Some Georgia Democrats held a press conference Friday morning ahead of Donald Trump’s weekend visit to the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

“We must continue to reject Trump and the Republican divisiveness, the lies, and toxic rhetoric. As we move forward, we must stay focused on everything the Biden agenda is bringing forward,” said Georgia House Representative Miriam Paris.

Paris joined the chair of the Houston County Democrats group and an Atlanta-area representative.

All three said they feared Trump’s comments at the Saturday Save America rally would distract Republican voters from issues like stopping the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding the economy.