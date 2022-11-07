Georgia Democrats urge voters to choose candidates who will protect abortion access

They say reproductive rights are on the ballot in November, and 'we must stand up to Republican politicians up and down the ballot.'

MACON, Ga. — On Monday morning, Georgia Democrats held a press conference in downtown Macon.

One issue they feel strongly about is the recent Supreme Court Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

State Representative Miriam Paris and Houston County Democrats Chair Courtney Driver spoke.

Driver is running for the Georgia House of Representatives District 146.

Paris and Driver denounced some Republicans' plans to outlaw abortion entirely.

"We must stand up to Republican politicians up and down the ballot who are trying to force their extreme political agendas into women's private medical decisions. We will not be silent amid the GOP attack on our freedom and our rights," Driver said.

The public wasn't invited to the press conference, but attendee Gregory Turner said it was important to come and show support.

"Well, for me, I just don't see the enthusiasm that we had in 2020. And people are not coming out. I want people to know that I will be right here to help at any time and I want others to come and help. Democrats seem to be asleep right now," Turner said.

Paris and Driver say voters should choose candidates who will make protecting reproductive rights a priority.

Georgia's controversial abortion law, also known as the "Heartbeat Bill" is not in effect yet. It's currently awaiting review by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

According to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office, briefs for the lawsuit are due from both sides by Friday.